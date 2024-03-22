Milli Skyrockets 80% After MEXC Crypto Exchange Listing, Leaving BONK, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust

‘BONK BONK/USD Killer’ Milli MILLI/USD saw an 80% increase in value, outshining other popular meme tokens such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, as well as SOL-based meme tokens.
What Happened: This comes as the surge for Milli was its recent listing on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange. This listing marks Milli’s entry as the first meme coin listed on a centralized exchange (CEX).
At the time of writing, DOGE and SHIB were up 1-2% in the last 24 hours.
MEXC Global in a tweet on X said, “Milli is now available for trading on our platform,” fueling the momentum for this rising digital token.
The official website of Milli describes the currency as born from a spark of creativity and based on strong friendship ties. “Milli is not just top speed, it’s the general mindset for the pole position!” the website boasts.
See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals
Why It Matters: According to data from CoinMarketCap, Milli’s market capitalization now stands at $6.12 million. Its trading volume reached $274.57K, or the equivalent of about 4.17 Bitcoin. Furthermore, the circulating supply of Milli is recorded at 299.79 billion tokens.
In terms of social metrics, LunarCrush, a platform that analyzes cryptocurrency trends, reports positive shifts across various indicators for Milli. Posts about the coin have grown by 69%, content creators discussing Milli have increased by 55.7%, sentiment improved by 10.3%, and social dominance rose by 11.8%.
A community member from the SEI network, @NFTLlama, hinted at developments, “btw $MILLI is apparently dropping something on the 22nd… potentially if it's big, then @MilliCoinSei has a chance to become the #1 meme coin on $sei. The stability of $MILLI even during this market has been amazing to see.”
Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of MILLI was trading at $0.000016.
Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.