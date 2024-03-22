Milli Skyrockets 80% After MEXC Crypto Exchange Listing, Leaving BONK, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust

Loading... Loading...

‘BONK BONK/USD Killer’ Milli MILLI/USD saw an 80% increase in value, outshining other popular meme tokens such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, as well as SOL-based meme tokens.

What Happened: This comes as the surge for Milli was its recent listing on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange. This listing marks Milli’s entry as the first meme coin listed on a centralized exchange (CEX).

At the time of writing, DOGE and SHIB were up 1-2% in the last 24 hours.

MEXC Global in a tweet on X said, “Milli is now available for trading on our platform,” fueling the momentum for this rising digital token.

The official website of Milli describes the currency as born from a spark of creativity and based on strong friendship ties. “Milli is not just top speed, it’s the general mindset for the pole position!” the website boasts.

Why It Matters: According to data from CoinMarketCap, Milli’s market capitalization now stands at $6.12 million. Its trading volume reached $274.57K, or the equivalent of about 4.17 Bitcoin. Furthermore, the circulating supply of Milli is recorded at 299.79 billion tokens.

In terms of social metrics, LunarCrush, a platform that analyzes cryptocurrency trends, reports positive shifts across various indicators for Milli. Posts about the coin have grown by 69%, content creators discussing Milli have increased by 55.7%, sentiment improved by 10.3%, and social dominance rose by 11.8%.

A community member from the SEI network, @NFTLlama, hinted at developments, “btw $MILLI is apparently dropping something on the 22nd… potentially if it's big, then @MilliCoinSei has a chance to become the #1 meme coin on $sei. The stability of $MILLI even during this market has been amazing to see.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of MILLI was trading at $0.000016.

