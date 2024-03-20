Donald Trump's Crypto Portfolio Is Up 8%, But Which Asset Is The Top Performer?

Loading... Loading...

The value of the digital asset portfolio belonging to former President Donald Trump has witnessed a notable increase of over $218,000 within a mere 24-hour period.

What Happened: This surge is mostly attributed to an 8% rise in the value of the MAGA Memecoin TRUMP/USD.

Arkham Intelligence data states that the total worth of Trump's cryptocurrency holdings is now estimated at $5.3 million.

However, the former president's portfolio is down substantially from its peak value of around $9 million at the beginning of March.

A closer look at the composition of Trump's cryptocurrency portfolio reveals the following top five assets:

MAGA Memecoin : Comprising 579,280 TRUMP tokens, valued at $2.98 million, with a current rate of about $5.09 per token.

: Comprising 579,280 TRUMP tokens, valued at $2.98 million, with a current rate of about $5.09 per token. Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD : Trump owns 372.82 units of Wrapped Ether, amounting to $1.21 million.

: Trump owns 372.82 units of Wrapped Ether, amounting to $1.21 million. Ethereum ETH/USD : His wallet includes 342 Ether, with a total value of $1.11 million.

: His wallet includes 342 Ether, with a total value of $1.11 million. BABYTRUMP : Featuring 950,000 BABYTRUMP tokens, these are worth $44,000, priced at $0.04 each.

: Featuring 950,000 BABYTRUMP tokens, these are worth $44,000, priced at $0.04 each. Polygon MATIC/USD : Additionally, there are 5,251 MATIC tokens in the portfolio, valued at $4900, at a rate of 93 cents per token.

: Additionally, there are 5,251 MATIC tokens in the portfolio, valued at $4900, at a rate of 93 cents per token.

Why It Matters: Trump's rising portfolio value comes at an opportune time. The former president is battling the fallout of a court ruling that slapped him with a $354 million fine.

According to a new exit poll, Trump is not only fighting an uphill financial battle, but also has to contend with a significant number of dissatisfied Republican voters.

Trump has recognized Bitcoin's escalating popularity, and recently said, "Frankly, it’s taken a life of its own, you probably have to do some regulation, as you know."

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.