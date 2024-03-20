Donald Trump's Crypto Portfolio Is Up 8%, But Which Asset Is The Top Performer?

The value of the digital asset portfolio belonging to former President Donald Trump has witnessed a notable increase of over $218,000 within a mere 24-hour period.
What Happened: This surge is mostly attributed to an 8% rise in the value of the MAGA Memecoin TRUMP/USD.
Arkham Intelligence data states that the total worth of Trump's cryptocurrency holdings is now estimated at $5.3 million.
However, the former president's portfolio is down substantially from its peak value of around $9 million at the beginning of March.
A closer look at the composition of Trump's cryptocurrency portfolio reveals the following top five assets:
- MAGA Memecoin: Comprising 579,280 TRUMP tokens, valued at $2.98 million, with a current rate of about $5.09 per token.
- Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD: Trump owns 372.82 units of Wrapped Ether, amounting to $1.21 million.
- Ethereum ETH/USD: His wallet includes 342 Ether, with a total value of $1.11 million.
- BABYTRUMP: Featuring 950,000 BABYTRUMP tokens, these are worth $44,000, priced at $0.04 each.
- Polygon MATIC/USD: Additionally, there are 5,251 MATIC tokens in the portfolio, valued at $4900, at a rate of 93 cents per token.
Why It Matters: Trump's rising portfolio value comes at an opportune time. The former president is battling the fallout of a court ruling that slapped him with a $354 million fine.
According to a new exit poll, Trump is not only fighting an uphill financial battle, but also has to contend with a significant number of dissatisfied Republican voters.
Trump has recognized Bitcoin's escalating popularity, and recently said, "Frankly, it’s taken a life of its own, you probably have to do some regulation, as you know."
