EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin To Hit $100,000 In March Or April? Here's How Many Benzinga Followers See 6-Figure Mark For King Crypto

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD hit several new all-time highs in 2024.

The increased price comes from optimism related to the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and subsequent strong inflows into the funds.

Here's a look at what could be next.

What Happened: Bitcoin passed the $70,000 level, hit several all-time highs in mid-March and continues to trade around levels last seen in November 2021.

Benzinga recently polled its followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask when the leading cryptocurrency could soar to new highs and hit the key six-figure level of $100,000.

"When do you think Bitcoin will hit $100K?" Benzinga asked.

The answers and results were as follows:

This month (March): 12.2%

Next month (April): 22.3%

Next 3 Months: 42.9%

Never: 32.6%

X only allows four possible answers, which makes it hard to get a full picture of the time between the next three months and never.

In the poll, 34.5% said they saw Bitcoin hitting $100,000 in March or April, which could show increased optimism for further gains in the leading cryptocurrency. Over 77% of those polled said they believed Bitcoin hitting $100,000 in the next three months.

Why It's Important: Benzinga did a similar poll recently on Bitcoin hitting $100,000 with 52.8% of the respondents voting sooner than expected and 22.2% saying give or take a few years.

The newest poll, which was after several all-time highs were passed, suggested many saw Bitcoin hitting $100,000 even quicker than originally expected with a real possibility the event would happen in 2024.

Many analysts and crypto experts believe $100,000 is the next target and the price could be in reach before the end of 2024.

Time will tell if experts and Benzinga's X followers were right.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $67,228.53 at the time of writing versus a 52-week trading range of $24,797.17 to $73,750.07.

Photo: Shutterstock