Prosecutors: Lock up SBF for up to 50 years

U.S. prosecutors are asking the courts to imprison former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for up to 50 years, according to a memo filed on Friday. Bankman-Fried, who is set to be sentenced on March 28, should be in prison for 40 to 50 years, according to a memo signed by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Read the full story at The Block.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyMarketscontributorsSBF
