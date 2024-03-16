Prosecutors: Lock up SBF for up to 50 years

Loading... Loading...

U.S. prosecutors are asking the courts to imprison former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for up to 50 years, according to a memo filed on Friday. Bankman-Fried, who is set to be sentenced on March 28, should be in prison for 40 to 50 years, according to a memo signed by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York.

