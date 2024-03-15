Loading... Loading...

A new poll reveals that former Donald Trump is currently the top choice for U.S. voters who own cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Paradigm, an investment company focused on crypto, commissioned the survey which was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and released on Thursday.

The data shows that nearly half, or 48%, of cryptocurrency owners surveyed, intend to vote for Trump, while President Joe Biden garnered support from 39%.

However, the poll’s margin of error at 3.5% suggests the competition may be tighter than it appears.

During the online survey, 1,000 voters were queried, with approximately 7% revealing they hold over $1,000 in cryptocurrencies. Additionally, 19% reported having bought cryptocurrency at some point.

However, the poll also uncovered a lack of trust in either political party when it comes to handling crypto policy, with 49% of respondents expressing distrust towards both Democrats and Republicans alike. This sentiment also extends to Trump and Biden supporters, with neither group showing confidence in their party's crypto policies.

Why It Matters: In a statement about the poll’s findings on Paradigm’s blog, Justin Slaughter and Dominique Little wrote: “Large numbers of voters are looking for policymakers who can boldly light a path forward on crypto policy.”

The poll findings also reflect a growing interest in the Bitcoin BTC/USD market among individuals, noting that more than 10% of those surveyed have either purchased (6%) or plan to purchase (6%) a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This interest seems to align with the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent warm reception toward Bitcoin spot ETFs, which was well-received beyond just institutional investors.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin was $67,000, down 8% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

