Elon Musk Seems To Agree 'Scam Coins Are Getting Crazy' — It's Not About Crypto Though

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a post from an X user that made a satirical comparison of the U.S. Dollar to a “scam coin” on Tuesday.

What Happened: The post delineated characteristics typically associated with dubious cryptocurrencies — such as high circulation, central control (one node), significant minting, and inequitable distribution—are generally seen as warning signs of poor design and potential manipulation in cryptocurrencies.

Musk shared a post on X, "These scam coins are getting crazy. One someone just shilled me”

“27 trillion in circulation – unlimited supply cap – only 1 node”

“25% of supply minted in last 6 months”

“1% of holders own 30%"

The post revealed, “jk that’s the US dollar,” directing his critique toward the US dollar.

Furthermore, earlier in the year, Musk, who also owns X (previously called Twitter), denied the existence of an internal token for the platform. Following an article from a handle named ‘X News Daily,’ which hinted at the possible creation of a ‘Twitter coin’ aimed at rewarding content creators with convertible ‘diamonds,’ Musk’s response was: “No.”

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, Tesla has realized a profit from its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.

The electric vehicle giant has reportedly harvested upwards of $230 million following the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs on January 11 of this year. On-chain analysts peering into the digital wallets of Tesla and SpaceX disclosed Bitcoin’s worth surpassing $1 billion.

Loading... Loading...

The climb in Bitcoin’s value, reaching a record peak of $72,000, is partly attributed to the purchasing momentum driven by the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $72,075 up 0.46% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

Photo by VAKS-Stock Agency on Shutterstock