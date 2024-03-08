Trader Turns $7,000 Into $700,000 With ZynCoin, Refuses To Sell It All: 'Let's Go To A Billy'

Loading... Loading...

ZynCoin ZYN/USD, a meme coin named after Zyn Nicotine pouches, continues to excite traders, as it clocked another impressive daily gain of 52% and yielding one trader a 100X gain.

What Happened: Pseduonymous "degen" MoonCat took to X with the words "I finally made my first 100x this year from $7,000 to $700,000."

But MoonCat only opted to cash out $150,000, saying that he is bullish on ZynCoin's future and its potential for global adoption.

“ZYN has a potential to globally take off as a product and going viral, and who doesn't want to MEME that?” the trader asked rhetorically.

He sees ZynCoin not just as a meme coin but as a cultural phenomenon in its own right and points to the entry of bigger traders like Andrew Kang.

MoonCat's conclusion: “MC is bullish on $ZYN and let's go to a billy!”

Price Action: ZynCoin has surged 52% in the past 24 hours, pushing its market capitalization beyond $100 million. Spot trading volumes stands at $16 million per CoinMarketCap, indicating strong investor interest and activity.

Why It Matters: According to the lucky trader, ZynCoin's rise to a $100 million valuation with just over 2,500 holders signals smart money entering the token, rather than mere FOMO (fear of missing out).

He also noted the absence of excessive promotion on social media platforms, which he finds bullish.

BowTiedTetra, a pseudonymous affiliate marketing expert, sees great potential in ZynCoin, especially considering it is "backed" by a real-world hard asset.

In a tweet, BowTiedTetra predicts that the "next stop" for ZYN could be $1, indicating further optimism for the coin's future growth.

Another crypto trader said:

Tokens like ZynCoin, which are linked to culture or identity, are a new phenomenon in the ongoing meme coin craze.

Image: Shutterstock