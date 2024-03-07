Bitcoin Investment For Retirees? Arizona Senate Eyes BTC ETF For Pension Funds

Loading... Loading...

A proposal is currently on the table in Arizona that could see the state's government employee retirement funds invest in Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs.

What Happened: Introduced by State Sen. Jake Hoffman (R), Warren Petersen (R), and Rep. Joseph Chaplik (R), Senate Concurrent Resolution 1016 is a non-binding measure acknowledging Bitcoin's market surge and its over $1.3 trillion market capitalization.

Arizona's state pensions already invest in precious metals like gold and silver through ETFs. The resolution points out that even the federal government holds a significant number of Bitcoins, around 200,000. It argues that Arizona should consider such investment opportunities to serve the best interests of state retirees better.

Open-ended, the bill doesn’t only pinpoint Bitcoin but suggests the potential for including a variety of digital asset-based ETFs, such as the much-anticipated Ethereum-based offerings that are currently up for consideration by the SEC.

Why It Matters: The resolution calls for cooperation between the Arizona State Retirement System, the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, and the State Treasurer’s office to carefully evaluate the pros and cons of including Bitcoin and other ETFs in their investment portfolios. They point to the need to understand the risks and practicality of such investments, and outcomes of these evaluations should be reported to the state's top officials, the document says.

Backing the idea of digital assets in pension funds, podcaster Anthony Pompliano stressed the potential benefits of Bitcoin investments for retirement plans. In a 2018 message, he urged public pension funds to invest a small portion of their assets in Bitcoin.

“I wrote to this group in a letter titled ‘Every Pension Fund Should Buy Bitcoin' with an explanation on why every public pension fund should purchase Bitcoin,” Pompliano shared on X. He argued that even an investment of 1% could have significant results and claims that such a move back then could have led to 14 fully funded state pension plans today, instead of the current four.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $66,381, up 4.5% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

