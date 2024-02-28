'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Rallies 5% On 111% Trading Volume Surge

Loading... Loading...

‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu SHIB/USD regained momentum, up 5.1% on the day to reach a price of $0.00001144.

What Happened: Amid the broader crypto market rally, Shiba Inu notably outpaced Cardano ADA/USD.

In the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's trading volume reached $1.26 billion, surpassing Cardano's $1.14 billion. Coinglass analysis of Shiba Inu's derivatives data highlighted a 111.3% surge in trading volume.

According to the IntoTheBlock data, transactions greater than $100,000 surged to 175 transactions on Feb. 27, compared to 53 transactions on Feb. 21, and 88 transactions on Feb. 26.

U Today, citing IntoTheBlock data, reported a substantial increase in the volume of large transactions from 1.24 trillion tokens to a whopping 6.68 trillion in just two days.

Why It Matters: The community’s petition for a Shiba Inu ETF garnered more than 2,500 signatures, with 530 new signatures added in a single day.

Developer Kaal Dhariya expressed on X, "Game over, the next billion users are going to be on #Shibarium and $SHIB.”

Lucie, the marketing developer for the Shiba Inu community, tweeted:

What's Next: With Shiba Inu's rival Dogecoin putting in a strong trading day, the "Dogecoin killer" will be looking to follow in its footsteps.

