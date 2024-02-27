Why Sam Bankman-Fried Is 'Odd,' Caroline Ellison 'Looks Nasty': The Full Interview With SBF's Fellow Inmate

A week after the first photo of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried behind bars emerged, cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong published an interview with one of Bankman-Fried's fellow inmates.
'He’s A Different Kind Of Guy … He’s Odd'
Fong interviewed "G-Lock," an inmate who befriended Bankman-Fried and was released after a five-year prison sentence.
Asked about the personality of SBF, as Bankman-Fried is often referred to, G-Lock said: “He’s a different kind of guy ... he’s odd.”
But even though SBF is "weird as s--t," he's a "good guy."
Bankman-Fried stood out in the unit comprised of high-profile inmates but one that rarely sees "white-collar crime" offenders.
G-Lock recalled an instance when he said Bankman-Fried was extorted but fellow inmates stood up for him, beating up the extortioner in the process.
Read Also: Trump Said He Won't Allow CBDCs, Now His Party Is Proposing A Bill To Halt The Introduction Of Such 'Programmable Money'
Caroline Ellison Does Not Impress SBF's Fellow Inmates
Asked about Caroline Ellison, former CEO and of Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research and his love interest, G-Lock concluded with a grin: "She looks nasty."
That was the overwhelming opinion of all inmates that, according to G-Lock, watched the "60 Minutes" episode with SBF's biographer Michael Lewis.
G-Lock did concede that looks might not have been the only thing that attracted Bankman-Fried to Ellison.
SBF's Life In Prison: Pingpong And Video Games
In terms of habits, Bankman-Fried does not shower and has grown out a full beard, reported his prison companion.
Entertainment in prison is limited to a tablet without internet access, which Bankman-Fried uses to continuously play video games.
He is also "really good at pingpong" and, like all inmates, does not enjoy any privacy at all.
G-Lock voiced his appreciation for Bankman-Fried's helpful nature, although he quipped that SBF "does not understand the hood" when asked about money-making tips. According to G-Lock, SBF gave him tips on how to raise $1 million dollars when asked how to turn $5,000 into $25,000.
"Free My Boy Sam Bankman..."
G-Lock concluded that President Joe Biden should pardon Bankman-Fried and called on him to "free my boy Sam Bankman ... he's innocent." According to him, Bankman-Fried is "the modern-day Bernie Madoff" but does not deserve an overly harsh sentence.
Bankman-Fried is set to be sentenced on March 28, 2024, and could potentially spend decades in prison.
Read Next: 'Simple But Very Shocking:' El Salvador's Pro-Bitcoin President Thinks He Knows Why US Collects Taxes Despite Ability To 'Print Unlimited Amounts Of Money Out Of Thin Air'
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.