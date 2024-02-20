Sam Bankman-Fried Visibly Looks Thinner, Scruffier In New Prison Photos Made Public By Crypto Influencer Tiffany Fong

Loading... Loading...

Cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong released what she claims to be the first photograph of Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled former CEO of FTX, since his imprisonment at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. The photo was made public via a social media post on Tuesday.

What Happened: Fong in a video post on X explained how she obtained the exclusive image. “I’ve made some new friends… and managed to get my hands on the first… photos of Sam Bankman-Fried ever since he was thrown in jail,” she said in a video.

She shared that the photo was taken on December 17, 2023, around the time when inmates are typically allowed to be photographed due to the holiday season.

In her video, Fong mentioned that Bankman-Fried appeared to be acclimating to the jail environment, and he has ostensibly lost weight and adopted a lower-maintenance personal grooming routine. Fong cited an interview with an individual she referred to as G Lock, an ex-blood gang member and fellow inmate.

G Lock commented on Bankman-Fried’s adjustment to prison life. “Was clean shaven, now scruffy… Like, he got a full beard."

Fong also referenced previous connections to Bankman-Fried, recalling how she received a lengthy written defense from him prior to his trial. These text messages by Bankman-Fried were later shared with the New York Times and became part of the evidence used in his trial.

Why It Matters: The trial led to Bankman-Fried's conviction on seven charges related to defrauding investors and violating campaign finance laws. His sentencing is scheduled for March.

Meanwhile, the parents of Bankman-Fried, who hold academic positions at Stanford Law School, are facing a lawsuit from FTX. The platform seeks to recover alleged improper transfers of funds and claims the couple never held managerial roles within the company. Their defense maintains that there was no fiduciary responsibility towards FTX that was breached.

Bankman-Fried's parents have requested the dismissal of the legal action against them, with their representation clarifying their roles or lack thereof within FTX

