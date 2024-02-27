Bitcoin Tops $56,000; Pepe, Theta Network Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $56,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.
Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Worldcoin WLD/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.15 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 8.3%. BTC was trading higher by 10.4% at $56,786 while ETH rose by around 6.4% to $3,267 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pepe PEPE/USD
Price: $0.000002188
24-hour gain: 51.3%
Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $2.03
24-hour gain: 42.4%
Pyth Network PYTH/USD
Price: $0.7158
24-hour gain: 30.2%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $3.18
24-hour gain: 26.2%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001416
24-hour gain: 19.3%
Losers
Worldcoin WLD/USD
Price: $7.79
24-hour drop: 4.5%
The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.2809
24-hour drop: 3.6%
Synthetix SNX/USD
Price $4.01
24-hour drop: 2.8%
SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.7053
24-hour drop: 2.5%
Ronin RON/USD
Price: $2.98
24-hour drop: 1%
