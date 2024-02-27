Bitcoin Tops $56,000; Pepe, Theta Network Among Top Gainers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $56,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.

Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Worldcoin WLD/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.15 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 8.3%. BTC was trading higher by 10.4% at $56,786 while ETH rose by around 6.4% to $3,267 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000002188

24-hour gain: 51.3%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $2.03

24-hour gain: 42.4%

Pyth Network PYTH/USD

Price: $0.7158

24-hour gain: 30.2%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $3.18

24-hour gain: 26.2%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001416

24-hour gain: 19.3%

Losers

Worldcoin WLD/USD

Price: $7.79

24-hour drop: 4.5%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.2809

24-hour drop: 3.6%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price $4.01

24-hour drop: 2.8%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.7053

24-hour drop: 2.5%

Ronin RON/USD

Price: $2.98

24-hour drop: 1%

Read This Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Risk Off Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields