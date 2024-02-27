Trevor Noah Says His Biggest Regret Is Not Purchasing Bitcoin When 'It Was Nothing'

Loading... Loading...

Trevor Noah, a comedian and entertainer, on Monday said he regrets not purchasing Bitcoin BTC/USD during its early days when the price was extremely low.

What Happened: Noah at the Web Summit Qatar 2024 in Doha on Feb. 26 said, “The biggest mistake I've ever made [was] not buying Bitcoin when it was nothing, that's the biggest mistake I've made. It cost nothing at some point.”

The former anchor of “The Daily Show” said his regret was also that he had neglected to properly understand cryptocurrency. "And not taking the time to understand it. You also understand that life is full of mistakes."

Why It Matters: Noah's comments come as Bitcoin’s value reached $56,700 on February 27 and its market capitalization surpassed $1.1 trillion. The cryptocurrency is currently just 18.5% below its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.

The rise in the value of BTC can be attributed to several key reasons. There’s been a steady flow of investment into Bitcoin-focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and growing excitement over the upcoming Bitcoin halving event which cuts the reward for mining new coins in half.

In 2021, Noah on The Daily Show explained NFTs. He said, "Essentially what you're buying with an NFT is a long digital receipt that has your transaction along with every transaction that has ever happened.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $56,659 per token, up 11.46% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

