'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Witnesses Massive 421.6B Token Move By Whale, Resulting In $6M+ Loss

A data analysis firm reveals that an individual or entity, known as a ‘whale,’ has made a large transfer of the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer' Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. The transaction involved the movement of 421.6 billion SHIB tokens.

What Happened: According to SpotOnChain, an anonymous whale operating under the identifier ‘0x30e,' engaged in two sales through different channels on Saturday.

The whale deposited 311.6 billion SHIB tokens, valued at approximately $2.97 million, into Binance cryptocurrency exchange. The second part of the operation saw the sale of 110 billion SHIB tokens, valuing $1.01 million, carried out on an unnamed decentralized exchange, known as a DEX.

The sale totaled around $3.98 million. It should be noted that this sum represents a loss for the whale, as the original purchase price of these SHIB tokens was reported to be $10.30 million.

After holding SHIB for roughly two and a half years, the selling price suggests the whale incurred a loss of 61.4%, about $6.32 million.

Why It Matters: The impact of this sell-off by the whale appears to have been muted in terms of its effect on SHIB’s price.

SHIB saw little swing in its value following the sale, with only slight fluctuations.

Price Action: Currently trading at $0.000009623 per token, SHIB was up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

