Bitcoin Falls Below $51,000; Starknet Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $51,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,900 mark this morning.

Siacoin SC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Starknet STRK/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.93 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.2%. BTC was trading lower by 2.1% at $50,898 while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $2,888 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Siacoin SC/USD

Price: $0.01593

24-hour gain: 10.6%

Fetch.ai FET/USD

Price: $0.9579

24-hour gain: 5.5%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.36

24-hour gain: 4.8%

BNB BNB/USD

Price: $368.77

24-hour gain: 4%

TRON TRX/USD

Price: $0.139

24-hour gain: 1%

Losers

Starknet STRK/USD

Price: $1.71

24-hour drop: 33%

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.03082

24-hour drop: 11.2%

SATS (CRYPTO: 1000SATS)

Price: $0.0004593

24-hour drop: 10.6%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $3.63

24-hour drop: 10.4%

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $6.92

24-hour drop: 9.3%

