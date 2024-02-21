Bitcoin Falls Below $51,000; Starknet Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $51,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $2,900 mark this morning.
Siacoin SC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Starknet STRK/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.93 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.2%. BTC was trading lower by 2.1% at $50,898 while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $2,888 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Siacoin SC/USD
Price: $0.01593
24-hour gain: 10.6%
Fetch.ai FET/USD
Price: $0.9579
24-hour gain: 5.5%
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.36
24-hour gain: 4.8%
BNB BNB/USD
Price: $368.77
24-hour gain: 4%
TRON TRX/USD
Price: $0.139
24-hour gain: 1%
Losers
Starknet STRK/USD
Price: $1.71
24-hour drop: 33%
Beam BEAM/USD
Price: $0.03082
24-hour drop: 11.2%
SATS (CRYPTO: 1000SATS)
Price: $0.0004593
24-hour drop: 10.6%
Optimism OP/USD
Price: $3.63
24-hour drop: 10.4%
Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $6.92
24-hour drop: 9.3%
