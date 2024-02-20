Elizabeth Warren On New Senate Opponent: 'MAGA Republican Machine...Brought In Someone From Rhode Island'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took a swipe at the MAGA Republican movement, commenting on the origins of her newest Senate challenger.

What Happened: She said in a tweet on Tuesday, “Apparently, the MAGA Republican machine couldn't find a single Republican in Massachusetts to run against me—so they brought in someone from Rhode Island who will have the backing of the GOP and special interest groups."

Her remarks came in response to John Deaton’s announcement on Monday to run against her in the upcoming election. Deaton, a cryptocurrency advocate, kicked off his Senate campaign with a video released on Monday, sharing his life’s struggles and his legal career.

In his campaign video, Deaton narrates his past, stating, “I joined the Marines, fought addiction, cancer and mountains of debt, no fear, and I will never give up.” He then adds, “I fought for the little guy. I took on the greedy corporations and the heartless insurance companies.”

Deaton said in the video that he would “shake things up” if elected.

During his time at law school, Deaton joined the Marines and, after sustaining a non-combat injury, was medically retired in 2002. Subsequently, he established his own law practice in Rhode Island.

Why It Matters: Deaton, originally from Detroit, in 2021, filed a petition disputing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claim that the cryptocurrency Ripple’s native token XRP XRP/USD qualifies as a security.

He has also been publicly critical of both Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on cryptocurrency regulations. A tweet from CryptoLaw, a platform founded by Deaton, took aim at Gensler's regulatory tactics, saying, “Gensler has been ‘proven wrong on the law over and over, now he's basically waging some kind of propaganda war against an industry because he can't win in court to get crypto under his regulatory thumb.”

Last month, Warren expressed criticism toward the SEC for greenlighting Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs, challenging the agency’s decision-making on legal and policy grounds.

At present, she is pushing for anti-money laundering measures with her newly proposed Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $51,996, up 0.88% over the past 24 hours, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Rich Koele on Shutterstock

