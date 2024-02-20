Floki's TOKEN To $0.057? TokenFi Climbs After Vitalik Buterin Hypes Up AI's Potential To Find Smart Contract Bugs

Loading... Loading...

After Ethereum’s ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggested on X that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to check smart contracts for errors, cryptocurrencies that use AI saw their value increase.

As a result, the value of TokenFi’s TOKEN TOKEN/USD, associated with FLOKI FLOKI/USD, went up by as much as 20% in a week.

What Happened: Buterin on Monday tweeted, "One application of AI that I am excited about is AI-assisted formal verification of code and bug finding. Right now ethereum’s biggest technical risk probably is bugs in code, and anything that could significantly change the game on that would be amazing."

TokenFi, in a tweet, said the platform has been keenly focused on the trends concerning AI and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. At present, TOKEN’s price sits at $0.037.

"The TokenFi QuickLaunch Bot will be released on mainnet tomorrow, with more products launching soon after—including an AI Smart Contract Auditor and Generative AI," the tweet by TokenFi read.

TokenFi’s whitepaper explains that their smart contracts receive auditing from Certik. It describes their upcoming in-house AI Smart Contract Auditor as a low-cost, on-demand solution that provides instant audits and branded reports for users.

"Users can also generate a branded audit report to show to their users and partners to increase trust in their token. So, users get the benefit of building with a framework already audited by an industry leader and an AI-generated audit report that they can show off to others," the Token whitepaper read.

Why It Matters: Crypto analyst and trader Scofield has his eyes set on TOKEN, viewing it as a key player in the real-world assets sector within blockchain technology. He notes that chart movements hint at TOKEN surging over 50% and reaching $0.057 levels.

"Keep an eye on $Token as it emerges as a top Real World Asset (RWA) play in the blockchain space!" Scofield tweeted.

The rise in TOKEN also comes when it announced the launch of its new service—TOKEN token launcher and QuickLaunch bot designed to simplify the token creation process. This service allows users to create tokens on the Ethereum Goerli test chain with minimal technical expertise.

