Vitalik Buterin Says AI Can Help Overcome Ethereum's Biggest Technical Challenge: It Would Be 'Amazing'

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin is excited about this artificial intelligence application that can help the cryptocurrency’s blockchain to deal with its biggest technical risk.

What Happened: On Monday, Buterin took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared his excitement about one particular AI application: "AI-assisted formal verification of code and bug finding."

He went on to explain that at present, Ethereum's biggest technical challenge lies in potential bugs within its code and "anything that could significantly change the game on that would be amazing."

Why It's Important: Buterin has previously revealed his two biggest concerns: the stagnation of cryptocurrency and the potential dangers linked with AI.

When he was asked about his frequent preoccupations, the influential developer said “AI-related issues,” particularly existential risks stemming from it.

In 2022, Buterin said that "unfriendly AI" poses the biggest risk to humanity.

Last month, he shared a blog post talking about the promises and challenges of crypto plus AI applications.

In the blog post, the Ethereum co-founder envisioned an array of future AI applications with respect to crypto. For example, prediction markets like AIOmen, which could inject much-needed liquidity into these markets.

At the time, he also said that beyond trading, AI could function as a guide for the unexplored realms of cryptocurrency, assisting users in understanding the space.

He also cautioned against the dangers, but said "I look forward to seeing more attempts at constructive use cases of AI in all of these areas, so we can see which of them are truly viable at scale."

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,922.31, up by 1.40% in the last 24 hours according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Alexey Smyshlyaev on Shutterstock.

