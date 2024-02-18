Donald Trump Sells $2.4M In ETH, 'Dogecoin killer' Shiba Inu Experiences Surge In Whale Inflows And More: This Week In Crypto

Loading... Loading...

Last weekend was buzzing with a flurry of activity in the cryptocurrency market. From a prediction of Dogecoin kickstarting ‘meme season’ to a stern warning about Bitcoin’s fall, the crypto world was abuzz with news and updates. Here’s a roundup of the top stories that made headlines.

Dogecoin’s Potential Pump To $0.10

An unidentified cryptocurrency analyst, Crypto Tony, sparked conversations with his prediction of Dogecoin DOGE/USD experiencing a significant price spike. He suggested that this pump could trigger ‘meme season’, with the meme cryptocurrency potentially surpassing the $0.10 mark by May. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin Predicted To Drop Below $10K

WhaleWire, a crypto account with over half a million followers, warned that Bitcoin BTC/USD might experience a drastic drop. The account claimed that there’s a “99.99% chance” Bitcoin will fall below $10,000, attributing this to “fraud and price manipulation.” Read the full article here.

See Also: Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Would Be ‘Found Guilty On All Charges’ In Hush Money Case

Jim Cramer’s Mixed Reactions On Robinhood’s Q4

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, the host of ‘Mad Money’, shared his mixed feelings about Robinhood’s fourth quarter. While he welcomed the influx of young investors into the market, he expressed concern over the significant number of users trading cryptocurrency and options instead of investing in traditional stocks. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Experiences Surge in Whale Inflows

‘Dogecoin killer’ Shiba Inu SHIB/USD witnessed a colossal surge of 2,595% in whale inflows, accompanied by an increase in network activity. The past seven days of trading saw Shiba Inu gaining 7.3%. Read the full article here.

Donald Trump’s Missed Potential ETH Profits

Former president Donald Trump reportedly sold over 1,000 Ethereum ETH/USD tokens earlier this year, missing out on potential profits of $500,000. Trump received his ETH from a non-fungible token (NFT) project that used his name, image, and likeness. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Is Tesla Stock About To Take Off? Fund Manager Cites 2 Factors That May Allay Key Investor Concern

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.