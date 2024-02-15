Cardano Up 4.4%, 'On The Brink Of An Explosive Rally,' Says Analyst: Can It Clear This Key Psychological Mark?

Loading... Loading...

Cardano ADA/USD gained 4.4%, pushing its price beyond the psychological mark of $0.60, prompting analysts to anticipate a breakout in the future.

What Happened: According to a Messari report titled, “State of Cardano Q4 2023," the token’s total value locked (TVL) reported a 166% quarter-over-quarter and 693% year-over-year growth.

Cardano ranks 11th for TVL, up from 34th position at the beginning of 2023. The number of average daily transactions increased by 10.9% compared to the previous quarter.

The ratio of transactions to active addresses also increased by 9.2% sequentially and 45% from the prior year, indicating higher average activity per user amid the introduction and development of various protocols throughout 2023.

In a recent interview with Discover Crypto, a YouTube channel boasting 1.4 million subscribers, Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Cardano, highlighted two bullish factors: liquid staking and its growth without venture capital funding.

Why It Matters: IntoTheBlock data showed around 67% of holders have been holding Cardano for more than a year, while 28% have held onto it for a period of one to 12 months, indicating strong belief in the ecosystem.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez forecasts a rise to $0.80:

In a similar optimistic fashion, chart analyst Trend Rider sees Cardano “on the brink of an explosive rally:”

One technical analyst noted a successful breakout from $0.60 can take the price to $0.67 and beyond. Another X user chipped in, saying he does not think Cardano will break $1 before the Bitcoin halving.

In a market eager for memecoin rallies, blockchains like Cardano remain relevant, riding on development activity and future promises.

