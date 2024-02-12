Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Lower; Bonk, Dymension Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $47,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the key $2,400 mark this morning.
Immutable IMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bonk BONK/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.79 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $47,820 while ETH fell by around 1.8% to $2,477 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Immutable IMX/USD
Price: $2.96
24-hour gain: 9%
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD
Price: $273.25
24-hour gain: 3.4%
Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.35
24-hour gain: 2.8%
Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.2254
24-hour gain: 2.4%
Gnosis GNO/USD
Price: $253.40
24-hour gain: 2.1%
Losers
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001209
24-hour drop: 9.1%
Dymension DYM/USD
Price: $6.92
24-hour drop: 8.2%
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $2.73
24-hour drop: 7.5%
Ronin RON/USD
Price: $2.62
24-hour drop: 7.2%
dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD
Price: $2.85
24-hour drop: 5.3%
