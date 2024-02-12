Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Lower; Bonk, Dymension Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $47,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the key $2,400 mark this morning.

Immutable IMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bonk BONK/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.79 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $47,820 while ETH fell by around 1.8% to $2,477 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Immutable IMX/USD

Price: $2.96

24-hour gain: 9%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $273.25

24-hour gain: 3.4%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.35

24-hour gain: 2.8%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.2254

24-hour gain: 2.4%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $253.40

24-hour gain: 2.1%

Losers

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001209

24-hour drop: 9.1%

Dymension DYM/USD

Price: $6.92

24-hour drop: 8.2%

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $2.73

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Ronin RON/USD

Price: $2.62

24-hour drop: 7.2%

dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD

Price: $2.85

24-hour drop: 5.3%

Read This Next: Waste Management, Goodyear Tire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday