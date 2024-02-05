Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Pendle Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $43,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Render RNDR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.65 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $43,119 while ETH rose by around 0.9% to $2,323 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $3.12

24-hour gain: 10.7%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.000111

24-hour gain: 7.8%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $18.23

24-hour gain: 7.3%

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $19.08

24-hour gain: 6.4%

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $1.80

24-hour gain: 5.1%

Losers

Render RNDR/USD

Price: $4.53

24-hour drop: 8.2%

Ronin RON/USD

Price: $2.83

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.2015

24-hour drop: 6.9%

Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.1131

24-hour drop: 3%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.18

24-hour drop: 2%

