Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Pendle Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $43,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.
Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Render RNDR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.65 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $43,119 while ETH rose by around 0.9% to $2,323 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $3.12
24-hour gain: 10.7%
Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.000111
24-hour gain: 7.8%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $18.23
24-hour gain: 7.3%
Chainlink LINK/USD
Price: $19.08
24-hour gain: 6.4%
FTX Token FTT/USD
Price: $1.80
24-hour gain: 5.1%
Losers
Render RNDR/USD
Price: $4.53
24-hour drop: 8.2%
Ronin RON/USD
Price: $2.83
24-hour drop: 7.5%
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2015
24-hour drop: 6.9%
Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.1131
24-hour drop: 3%
Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.18
24-hour drop: 2%
