'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Flashing 'Buy Signal' Says Crypto Analyst Ali Martinez: 'Could Climb To $0.010'

Loading... Loading...

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has observed a buy signal for self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD Killer' Shiba Inu SHIB/USD that suggests a rally could be on the horizon.

What Happened: Martinez in a tweet on X said, “The TD Sequential indicator has proven remarkably precise in predicting Shiba Inu price movements. Currently, it’s flashing a buy signal, hinting that SHIB could be gearing up for an upswing," adding that, "Keep an eye out, as SHIB could climb to $0.010 or potentially even reach $0.011!"

The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify potential price trends and reversals in financial markets, including cryptocurrencies. Created by market timing expert Thomas Demark, the TD Sequential indicator is designed to forecast the timing of trend exhaustion and the likelihood of price reversals.

The analyst's prediction comes as Lucie S, the marketing leader for Shiba Inu’s project, said that Shibarium, their Layer-2 solution, is set to welcome nearly 1,000 new projects.

In the future, #Shibarium aspires to onboard 1000 projects with numerous partnerships. Remember, supporting new projects doesn't mean canceling existing ones.



Stay Wellystrong 💪🏻 as a community during challenging times. If you've come this far, why waste so many months by giving… —