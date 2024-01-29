Bitcoin Rebounds To $43,000: 'Bullish Momentum Could Trigger $1 Billion In Short Position Liquidations'

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD rebounded from its lows to over $43,000 and analysts anticipate a potential short squeeze triggering liquidations.

What Happened: Arkham Intelligence data indicates that Grayscale outflows have significantly decreased, with Grayscale sending 6,900 BTC, worth $289.5 million, to Coinbase on Monday.

This marks a 34% drop from the last transfer from Friday Jan. 26, and a 45% decline from their average daily transfer size last week, which was $530.2 million. While the size of the initial outflows from Grayscale had disappointed investors, the decrease is likely to boost their confidence.

Technical analysts agree, with crypto analyst DonAlt tweeting, “BTC absorbing selling like a chad. One of my favourite indicators of strength.”

Co-founder of blockchain analytics firm Glassnode Negentropic, tweeting under a pseudonym, said: “Liquidity is KEY.” He sees the bullish momentum in Bitcoin prices leading to $1 billion in short position liquidations and divided his analysis into two parts – Bitcoin Analysis and Liquidity Gap.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin liquidations stand at $40.9 million with $25.82 million in short liquidations and remaining in long based on Coinglass data. Most of the liquidations ($28.12 million) were witnessed in the past 12 hours.

Why It Matters: A recent report from crypto.com indicated that global cryptocurrency owners increased by 34% in 2023 to 580 million in December 2023 from 432 million in January 2023. Bitcoin owners grew by 33% while Ethereum saw a 39% surge taking the global cryptocurrency owners’ growth to 34% to 580 million during the year.

Meanwhile, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted growth in new Bitcoin addresses, reflecting a fresh round of investor interest in the token. He tweeted, “It looks like many have been buying the BTC dip.” Furthermore, this surge in interest is indicated by a 25% expansion in the past 24-hour trading volume.

Glassnode data indicated a surge in Bitcoin active addresses, reaching 849,468 as of Dec. 28, 2023, compared to 706,754 as of Dec.25, 2023.

