Is TAO The 'Dogecoin Killer'? Grayscale Tweets 'Signs Of Adoption' While One Trader Says He's 'Not Selling' Until TAO Flips 'The Dog Coin'

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 27, 2024 10:41 AM | 3 min read
  • In the past week, Bittensor gained 35%, pushing its annual gains to 254%.
  • Bittensor aims to address AI bias by incentivizing diverse pre-trained models to generate the best responses.
Promoted by Grayscale and backed by artificial intelligence technology, Bittensor TAO/USD is aiming to dominate the AI-powered crypto token space.

What Happened: In the past week, Bittensor reported gains of 35.3%, pushing its year-on-year gain to 254.2%. In comparison, highly followed and trending meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD witnessed a drop of 7% and 21.3% respectively in the same period.

Interestingly, Grayscale sees "signs of adoption" for several AI-related cryptocurrencies.

