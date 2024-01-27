Is TAO The 'Dogecoin Killer'? Grayscale Tweets 'Signs Of Adoption' While One Trader Says He's 'Not Selling' Until TAO Flips 'The Dog Coin'

Loading... Loading...

Promoted by Grayscale and backed by artificial intelligence technology, Bittensor TAO/USD is aiming to dominate the AI-powered crypto token space.

What Happened: In the past week, Bittensor reported gains of 35.3%, pushing its year-on-year gain to 254.2%. In comparison, highly followed and trending meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD witnessed a drop of 7% and 21.3% respectively in the same period.

Interestingly, Grayscale sees "signs of adoption" for several AI-related cryptocurrencies.