The Power Of NFTs: Ronaldo Rewards Fans With On-Field Action Via Exclusive Digital Tokens

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and crypto exchange Binance BNB/USD have offered select non-fungible token (NFT) holders the chance to play alongside with him.

In Lisbon, holders of the special CR7 NFT had the opportunity to train with Ronaldo, demonstrating the growing real-world applications of NFTs.

The event featured an exclusive training session for NFT holders and included appearances by TikTok star Khaby Lame and Binance's Ana Markovic. A video of the event was released on Thursday, Jan. 25.

More than just a casual meet-up, the session offered a comprehensive training experience.

Participants learned soccer skills and participated in various activities, all under Ronaldo's expert guidance.

This unique training day was a part of Binance's CR7 ForeverZone NFT collection.

The collection's standout feature was the Golden Ticket from 'The GOAT NFT' series, which allowed its holder and four others the exclusive opportunity to train with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo shared his excitement about the event, highlighting the special bond NFTs create between him and his fans.

He sees these digital tokens as an innovative way to thank his supporters for their constant backing.

Last year, Ronaldo was named in a class-action lawsuit filed in a U.S. district court in Florida. The case centered around his involvement in promoting Binance.

