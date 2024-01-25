Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Becomes First Spot ETF To Publish BTC Addresses — Balaji Srinivasan Responds 'Satoshi > SEC'

Loading... Loading...

Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency investment firm, stepped into the spotlight Wednesday by revealing the digital wallet addresses of its Bitwise Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based company presented a snapshot of their holdings, which included 11,858 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $474 million at the current market rate.

Bitwise’s decision allows the public to directly track the fund’s holdings and transactions on the blockchain.

The crypto community has long embraced transparency as a foundational principle. This level of openness is especially significant amid concerns that traditional finance practices could obscure the fundamental transparency of assets like Bitcoin.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Silicon Valley investor Balaji Srinivasan, a notable figure in the tech and crypto spheres, praised Bitwise’s action as “an important first step toward on-chain accounting."

Despite no new flows reported on the day, Bitwise’s position in Bitcoin stands strong, with the firm pulling in $518 billion in inflows in just over a week. Among spot Bitcoin ETF issuers, only offerings from giants BlackRock and Fidelity have seen greater inflows, amassing approximately $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively.

Photo by Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $39,699 down 3.08% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?