LUNR Social Token Surges 44% On New Announcement, Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum In A Single Day

Loading... Loading...

Social media analytics firm LunarCrush's LUNR LUNR/USD social token is up 44% in the last 24 hours, even as top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD take a hit.

What Happened: At the time of writing, LUNR was trading at $0.092, while BTC and ETH were both up 1%.

The rise in LUNR can be attributed to LunarCrush’s announcement of a feature for content creators.

LunarCrush has set out to change the way creators monetize content and businesses broaden their audience engagement. “Get paid to be a creator. LunarCrush is revolutionizing how creators monetize and businesses expand their reach. For brands and businesses, get precise performance results. As a creator, your content’s success directly boosts your earnings,” an update on the company’s website stated.

LUNR saw $32K in volume from ALEXLabBTC, a Bitcoin DeFi platform. “$32k in volume on @ALEXLabBTC! Love to see it from the @stacks community," LUNR token's official X account posted.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: The social token's trading volume is up 119.08% in the last 24 hours reaching $511,678, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

LUNR's rise can also be attributed to speculation and hype that it will be listed on certain cryptocurrency exchanges soon.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down from $49,000 last week to around $41,200 in the last 9 days.

Photo by Fernando Cortes on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?