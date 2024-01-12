This Is Solana's New Dogcoin Superstar: From Zero To Over $100M Market Cap In 60 Days

Loading... Loading...

The latest dog-themed meme coin on Solana SOL/USD reporting explosive growth.

What Happened: Myro is up 35% in the last 24 hours and a stunning 101.2% in the last seven days.

The meme coin only started trading on Nov. 18, 2023, but it has already managed to surge to over $116 million in market capitalization. It is up a startling 302.7% over the last month, making it Solana's third big dog-themed memecoin after Bonk BONK/USD and dogwifhat WIF/USD.

Named after the dog of Solana's co-founder Raj Gokal, the meme cryptocurrency has seen strong interest from traders, as evidenced by over $28 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Myro's 27x increase in value over the last two months makes the impressive performance of its dog-themed rival BONK (+595%) look pale in comparison. Unlike BONK, which has been listed on major crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, Myro still trades on comparatively small exchanges like KuCoin and HTX. The surge in value could spur further listings on bigger exchanges, which, in turn, could drive up the price of Myro even more.

What's Next: A self-proclaimed ETH Maxi, Rockey.Eth said that MYRO is the only dog token he has strong conviction in, stating on his X account: “.12 Target met, send good boy to 1$ with haste. ~ BTW hundreds of Xs from initial call back in Nov.”

Another X user, "Shitcoin maxi" Eric Cryptoman, stated on his X account that MYRO is “cementing the power of $SOL memes.”

