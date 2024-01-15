Long-Dormant Ethereum Address Comes To Life After 8.5 Years Amid Growing Speculation Of ETH ETF

Loading... Loading...

An Ethereum ETH/USD address that stood inactive for eight and a half years sprang to life as it transferred 2000 ETH, worth approximately $506,140, Etherscan data confirms.

What Happened: The reactivated wallet held ETH that cost between $0.42 to $1.39 back when the cryptocurrency was in its early days.

This comes amid optimism regarding the potential of an ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF). ETH is up 17% in the last seven days, trading at $2,511. This means the price of ETH has increased by approximately 180,558.27% from its mining days.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, said in his recent interview with CNBC. “I see value in having an Ethereum ETF. As I said, these are just stepping stones towards tokenization."

Vance Spencer, a crypto venture capitalist with roots in Netflix, outlines several key achievements he believes the blockchain industry could hit within the next couple of years. He took to his X platform, to share insights on what’s imminent: the fourth Bitcoin BTC/USD halving, the sanctioning of an Ethereum ETF, and a surge in the institutional embrace of cryptocurrencies by 2024. He said that the path of crypto at this juncture should be approached as “a marathon, not a sprint.”

However, the path to approval may not be hurdle-free. TD Cowen, an investment bank, suggests that the SEC is likely to stall any decision on Ethereum ETFs, at least until the May approval deadline.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $42,544 down 0.41% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?