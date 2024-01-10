Ethereum Hits $2,400; Lido DAO Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $46,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, however, moved higher, trading above the key $2,400 mark this morning.
Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks STX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.71 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.1% at $45,706 while ETH rose by around 5.1% to $2,417 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $3.84
24-hour gain: 17.3%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001486
24-hour gain: 15.7%
Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $31.98
24-hour gain: 14.1%
Arbitrum ARB/USD
Price: $2.00
24-hour gain: 12.1%
Optimism OP/USD
Price: $3.71
24-hour gain: 11.3%
Losers
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.76
24-hour drop: 10.2%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $38.92
24-hour drop: 9.3%
Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.6666
24-hour drop: 9%
WOO WOO/USD
Price: $0.4001
24-hour drop: 8.8%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $68.84
24-hour drop: 6.3%
