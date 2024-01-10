Ethereum Hits $2,400; Lido DAO Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $46,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, however, moved higher, trading above the key $2,400 mark this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks STX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.71 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.1% at $45,706 while ETH rose by around 5.1% to $2,417 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $3.84

24-hour gain: 17.3%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001486

24-hour gain: 15.7%

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $31.98

24-hour gain: 14.1%

Arbitrum ARB/USD

Price: $2.00

24-hour gain: 12.1%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $3.71

24-hour gain: 11.3%

Losers

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.76

24-hour drop: 10.2%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $38.92

24-hour drop: 9.3%

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.6666

24-hour drop: 9%

WOO WOO/USD

Price: $0.4001

24-hour drop: 8.8%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $68.84

24-hour drop: 6.3%

Read This Next: KB Home, PriceSmart And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday