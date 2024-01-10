KB Home, PriceSmart And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects KB Home KBH to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.6% to $62.94 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. PriceSmart shares jumped 9.8% to $80.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL to earn 1 cent per share on revenue of $52.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Richardson Electronics shares rose 1.7% to $12.85 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG said it sees preliminary revenue of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter, versus market estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive shares climbed 5.3% to $348.00 in the after-hours trading session.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced approval of $75 million share repurchase authorization. SMART Global shares jumped 10.5% to $20.40 in after-hours trading.

