Bitcoin To The Moon: BitMEX Embarks On Historic Mission To Send Crypto To Lunar Surface

Bitcoin's BTC/USD tentative Moon arrival date is Feb. 23, 2024.

What Happened: According to Finance Feeds, crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX is loading a physical Bitcoin — engraved with a public address (1MoonBTCixFH3XTrWRCbMpK23o74nQrA1Q) and a private key — aboard a privately-built spacecraft schedule for liftoff this Sunday, Jan. 8, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The digital asset is among 201 payloads from various entities, including governments, companies, and universities, as well as NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Why It Matters: This marks the first-ever financial asset to be sent to the Moon.

It's also the first Western soft lunar landing since NASA's Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The Bitcoin will travel aboard the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket, integrated onto the Peregrine-1 lunar lander.

After orbiting the Earth, the rocket will propel Peregrine-1 towards the Moon.

Throughout the seven-week lunar orbit phase, enthusiasts can follow the mission via a live broadcast on NASA TV, accessible after registration at the provided link.

"Perfectly preserved for future generations, the Bitcoin on the Moon is a time capsule that captures one of the most significant human innovations and technological advancements," BitMex CEO Stephan Lutz said. "This decisive leap forward is just the beginning of a new era. I’m excited to see what lies ahead for decentralized finance where financial systems transcend earthly boundaries and empower individuals across the cosmos."

Samuel Reed, co-founder of BitMEX, says integrating Bitcoin into the lunar mission will foster a future where "cryptocurrency and space exploration go hand in hand, paving the way to explore uncharted territories and fuel the evolution of Bitcoin beyond Earth."

After Peregrine lands on Feb. 23, the Bitcoin will remain on the lunar surface.

BitMEX encourages individuals to send personal messages and their satoshis to the Moon, fostering a unique connection between Earth and space.

The initiative is part of a collaborative effort with Astrobotic, Bitcoin Magazine and Oxcart Assembly.

Image: Pixabay