Dogecoin, Bitcoin Rocket To The Moon On ULA's Landmark Vulcan Mission

Physical replicas of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD are joining the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket on its maiden voyage.

What Happened: The ULA is primed for the inaugural flight of its Vulcan rocket. This pivotal test mission is not only a debut for the rocket itself but also serves as a launchpad for a historic lunar lander mission.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander, on its way to the moon with ULA’s Vulcan rocket, aims to make the first U.S. lunar landing in over 50 years and the first by a private company. It carries six NASA experiments, a delivery from DHL, a digital art show, DNA and human ashes for space burials.

The Dogecoin Foundation has announced that a physical Dogecoin token is part of the cargo on the Vulcan Centaur mission, taking the meme cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Why It Matters: BitMex exchange and its founder, Arthur Hayes, are also hitching a ride for Bitcoin on this mission. Hayes calls it “Bitcoin to the Moon."

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.078 down 3.07% on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

