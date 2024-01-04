Visa's Web3 Play: A New Era For Customer Engagement?

Loading... Loading...

Payments giant Visa Inc V Thursday announced the launch of its Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution, a pioneering service designed to transform customer engagement and loyalty in the digital era.

This new platform offers an innovative approach for brands to interact with their customers in digital and virtual spaces.

Visa's latest solution introduces dynamic methods for brands to engage with consumers, including gamified giveaways and augmented reality treasure hunts.

These immersive experiences aim to go beyond traditional loyalty programs, providing unique ways for consumers to earn and utilize loyalty points.

Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, SVP and Global Head of Issuing Solutions at Visa, emphasized the need for evolution in loyalty programs.

She envisions a future where customers earn unique digital collectibles through various activities, ranging from buying sports event tickets to participating in interactive digital challenges.

The goal is to reward not just transactions but active consumer engagement.

Modern consumers expect more from loyalty programs and seek rewards that extend beyond the usual points-based systems, according to Visa's research. It also found that 77% of consumers globally value real-world experiences, while 60% prefer personalized experiences tailored to their preferences.

Visa's Web3 solution is powered by SmartMedia Technologies, providing brands with an enterprise platform that combines traditional Web2 with innovative Web3 technology.

This platform allows brands to create customized experiences and offers, with a digital wallet feature where consumers can apply rewards to various sectors, including travel and sports.

Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Visa to revolutionize loyalty and engagement.

He said that this collaboration aims to redefine the interaction between brands and consumers in a mobile-first world, focusing on delivering experiences that are as rewarding as they are relevant.

