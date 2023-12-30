The Million Dollar Club: These Famous People Said That Bitcoin Will Reach $1M In 2023

Loading... Loading...

Amidst a monumental surge in 2023, Bitcoin BTC/USD has reached $44,000, notching a 150% climb in value in 2023. The rise has garnered the focus of Bitcoin maximalists and high-profile personalities, who, collectively dubbed the “million dollar club,” are forecasting a historic peak that could see Bitcoin reaching the $1 million milestone.

Million-Dollar Dreams for Bitcoin

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood in August, said that Bitcoin has the potential to surge into the six-figure range and possibly reach $1 million by 2030. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Wood reaffirmed her conviction that Bitcoin could achieve the $1 million mark within a timeframe of five to seven years.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author behind “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has long championed the rise of Bitcoin. He predicted Bitcoin would reach $1 million in August. "IF world economy crashes BC [Bitcoin] $1 million Gold $ 75K silver to $60k. SAVERS of FAKE US $ F'd. DEBT too high."

Adding to the bullish forecasts, in March, Balaji Srinivasan, the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Coinbase, placed a bet that Bitcoin’s value will reach $1 million by June 17. He cited imminent hyperinflation of conventional currencies, which he believes will thrust the global economy into a state of “hyperbitcoinization,” crowning Bitcoin the preferable global currency akin to “digital gold.” However, he lost that bet.

In December, Samson Mow, the CEO of Jan3, said Bitcoin would likely reach $1 million in the "days to weeks" following the approval of a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF), reported Cointelegraph. "You're hitting a very limited supply of Bitcoin on the exchanges and available for purchase with a torrent of money."

Saylor to Keiser: High Stakes Estimates

Some other experts and CEOs had their own set of predictions for Bitcoin’s future value.

During a discussion with CNBC, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO and Chairman, expressed confidence that Bitcoin could increase tenfold in value. He anticipates further adoption, spurred by significant macro and technical developments expected in 2024. Among these, Saylor said the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, saying, “You're going to see $12 billion of natural selling per year converted into $6 billion of natural selling a year—at the same time as things like spot Bitcoin ETFs increase the demand for Bitcoin.”

Cryptocurrency firm Matrixport projected a short-term climb, stating that Bitcoin’s price could reach $45,000 within two months. This 30% hike from its present valuation is based on several in-house models that previously anticipated Bitcoin’s October surge.

Others like Arthur Hayes, in an episode of Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu, estimated a Bitcoin price range between $750,000 and $1 million by 2026. On the other hand, Max Keiser took to X to claim that Bitcoin will rise to $220,000.

Meanwhile, Gracy Chen, Bitget CEO expressed skepticism about the idea of Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030, as theorized by Cathie Wood, calling the prediction “a bit crazy.” Yet, Chen predicts a rise to $100,000 remains within possibility.

