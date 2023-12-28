'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu To Go Head-To-Head With Ethereum, And Pepe Coin Will Reach 'New All-Time High', Predicts Crypto Analyst

Loading... Loading...

A pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst known as Kaleo compared the potential price movement of Pepe Coin PEPE/USD with Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: Kaleo said on X, “The same way $BONK printed new ATHs vs $SOL when it broke out, I see $PEPE printing new ATHs vs $ETH as it starts to move.”

Pointing to the likelihood of a market movement, Kaleo added, “It’ll be one of the most obvious hindsight trades out there when it happens.”

Kaleo anticipates that the low timeframe (LTF) ratio chart for PEPE appears poised for a surge. The analyst said that “the ratio chart looks ready to explode when it breaks above resistance here.”

Kaleo has identified the critical resistance level for PEPE at $0.0000014 and foresees a possible spike up to $0.0000057, which means a 307% increase.

Don’t Overlook SHIB’s Potential, Kaleo Warns

Kaleo also brings ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD Killer' Shiba Inu SHIB/USD to the limelight as Ethereum ETH/USD "starts to break out."

The analyst said, “Wouldn’t be surprised if we see another god candle similar to October ’21 when it finally breaks out of this base range.”

The chart shared by Kaleo suggests that SHIB could ascend to $0.000025, which shows a 150% surge.

