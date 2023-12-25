'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes Over 5000%: Analyst Points To 'Massive Withdrawal' Of 8 Trillion SHIB From Crypto Exchange Wallets

Loading... Loading...

Self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer' Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD, burn rate spiked over 5000% within the past 24 hours. A total of 53 million SHIB tokens have been permanently withdrawn from circulation.

What Happened: According to data from Shibburn, two anonymous addresses executed transactions directing upwards of 50 million SHIB tokens to a designated burn address. Notably, these tokens were transmitted in two separate tranches, each consisting of 25 million SHIB.

An analysis of the blockchain transactions over the last day has revealed a surge in activity from SHIB whales, including 47 large transactions, data from IntoTheBlock reveals.

Furthermore, since October up to the present, data from Glassnode has indicated a growth in Shiba Inu, with more than 30,000 new non-zero SHIB addresses being recorded.

Why It Matters: As of October, there were 1.33 million non-zero Shiba Inu addresses. That number has climbed to 1.36 million, at the time of reporting. The rise in non-zero addresses means increasing engagement and adoption of the token.

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez on Saturday said, "Since November, there’s been a massive withdrawal of over 8 trillion SHIB from known crypto exchange wallets – that’s valued at approximately $88 million."

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, down 0.24% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

