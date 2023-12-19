Secure Your Crypto: Critical OKX iOS App Update Needed To Fend Off High-Risk Security Threat

Loading... Loading...

In a crucial development for users of crypto exchange OKX, cybersecurity firm CertiK has issued a high-risk security alert for all users of the OKX iOS app.

CertiK's SkyFall team discovered a severe Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in the app, which could potentially lead to the compromise of sensitive user data and crypto assets.

The vulnerability, identified earlier this month by CertiK, poses a significant threat to users of the OKX iOS application. It allows attackers to gain full control over the app, putting users' digital assets at risk.

CertiK's findings underscore the severity of the situation, emphasizing the urgent need for users to update their app to the latest version.

Also Read: Do Kwon's Extradition Twist: This Court Overturned A Ruling On Terra Labs Co-Founder

Responding to CertiK's report, the OKX team released an updated version of the app Tuesday, which addresses and rectifies this security flaw.

The update is a crucial step in safeguarding users' information and assets from potential cyber threats.

CertiK's alert serves as a stern warning to users who might be hesitant to update their app.

Continuing to use an older version of the OKX iOS app could result in significant losses, as the vulnerability leaves the app open to full control by malicious actors.

OKX users have been advised to immediately upgrade their iOS app to the latest version to ensure the security of their digital assets.

The updated app is available for download, and users are encouraged to check for updates to maintain security.

Read Next: AI Meets Web3 As Binance Launchpad Announces Inclusion Of NFPrompt For Creators

Photo: Shutterstock