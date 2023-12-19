AI Meets Web3 As Binance Launchpad Announces Inclusion Of NFPrompt For Creators

Loading... Loading...

Binance Launchpad has added NFPrompt (NFP) as the 41st project on its Binance Launchpool platform. NFPrompt is an AI-driven User Generated Content (UGC) platform for Web3 creators.

Key Features Of NFPrompt

NFPrompt combines AI with blockchain technology to facilitate content creation in the Web3 space.

The platform is designed to enable creators to use AI to generate user content.

Staking And Token Farming Details

Binance Launchpad announced that users can stake BNB BNB/USD, FDUSD, and TUSD TUSD/USD in separate pools to farm NFP tokens from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2023.

The staking process requires KYC compliance.

NFP Token Listing

Binance will list NFP on Dec. 27, 2023, offering trading pairs including NFP/BTC, NFP/USDT, NFP/BNB, NFP/FDUSD, NFP/TUSD, and NFP/TRY.

Fair Mode Introduction

Binance Launchpool's Fair Mode aims to allocate more tokens to the community in the initial circulation phase and reduce inflation pressure by limiting some allocations from entering circulation.

Launchpool Token Rewards

The total NFP token supply is 1 billion, with 11% (110 million NFP) allocated for Launchpool token rewards.

The initial circulating supply is 25% of the total token supply.

Photo: Shutterstock