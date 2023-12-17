Crypto Analyst Forecasts Monumental Bitcoin Rally By 2026

Loading... Loading...

Pseudonymous crypto analyst DonAlt outlined a potential scenario in which Bitcoin BTC/USD could soar to an unprecedented $110,000 by 2026.

What Happened: In a YouTube interaction with his audience on Saturday, DonAlt discussed Bitcoin's future, focusing on its next halving event in April 2024.

He predicted a temporary dip to around $32,000 before a significant rally toward his ambitious target by April next year. This projection is based on a combination of market analysis and historical trends.

“Maybe we do something like this before we go lower again, like $90,000, $100,000 or $110,000 toward 2026 or 2025 wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s what I think you could be looking at on the Bitcoin front,” he said.

While optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term prospects, DonAlt cautioned about the cryptocurrency's potential short-term volatility.

“It’s getting more and more risky. The longer you stick around, the worse it gets in my opinion. The monthly chart is still looking okay. The only thing that you need is this area $32,000 to hold. If this area $32,000 doesn’t hold, that’s where you flip bearish. It’s pretty much the high time frame signal that we had here at $60,000,” he said.

The crypto analyst also mentioned the market's anticipation of the approval of spot market Bitcoin ETFs, which he believes may not necessarily boost Bitcoin's value as expected.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $42,210.33, down by 4% in the last seven days.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock