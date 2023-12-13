Derivatives Exchange Bitnomial Gains Complete Regulatory Slate From CFTC

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approved a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license for Bitnomial, the U.S.-regulated digital asset derivatives exchange announced on Wednesday.

This approval, decided by a four-to-one vote at the CFTC December Open Meeting, positioned Bitnomial as the first crypto-native exchange in the U.S. to hold a complete set of derivatives exchange, clearinghouse and broker licenses.

Bitnomial's Unique Offering in the Crypto Derivatives Market

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Bitnomial stated it was the only U.S. exchange offering margined, physically delivered digital asset derivatives.

This meant customers could gain actual ownership of digital assets on a leveraged basis, rather than just receiving a cash payout at settlement.

The new license allows Bitnomial to cater to a wide range of digital asset traders, brokers and dealers under the federal oversight of the CFTC.

Comprehensive Licensing and Strategic Expansion

With the addition of the DCO license, Bitnomial completes its set of regulatory approvals, including an exchange license (DCM) and a brokerage license (FCM).

Luke Hoersten, founder and CEO of Bitnomial, emphasized the company's goal to introduce a globally regulated derivative trading platform in the U.S., transitioning from traditional USD and Treasury margin collateral to digital assets.

