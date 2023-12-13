ATOM, BONK, SUI: Crypto Experts' Bullish Forecasts Set The Stage For These Targets

Loading... Loading...

Even as major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading at psychologically important levels amid anticipation over approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, a pseudonymous crypto strategist expressed a bullish stance on Cosmos ATOM/USD and hinted at the potential rise of the Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin BONK BONK/USD, a rival to the popular Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

According to Altcoin Sherpa's analysis, Cosmos, a cryptocurrency that has been relatively quiet in the market, is showing signs of activity. The strategist suggested the token, which he referred to as a "laggard," was beginning to gain momentum.

He highlighted the potential for Cosmos to reach a price point of $15, contingent on favorable market conditions led by Bitcoin.

This observation hinted at an underlying bullish sentiment for Cosmos soon.

Altcoin Sherpa's commentary extended to BONK.

The strategist's tweet, "Next leg coming? Probably good to have some exposure to this meme-wise," indicated a positive outlook for BONK's market trajectory.

Another notable analyst, known by the pseudonym Bluntz, has set the crypto community abuzz with his recent tweets hinting at a potential parabolic rally for SUI SUI/USD.

Bluntz also drew comparisons to Avalanche AVAX/USD and Solana, suggesting Avalanche was currently outpacing Solana and providing a glimpse into the future of the crypto market.

SUI/USD Pair Sees Month-Long Accumulation Break: Bluntz's first tweet on the subject highlighted the SUI/USD pair, indicating that it had recently broken out of a month-long accumulation phase.

Accumulation was a key indicator of potential price movements in the cryptocurrency market.

While the Bitcoin pair of SUI was still accumulating, Bluntz expressed his opinion that a parabolic rally for SUI could be on the horizon.

In his second tweet, Bluntz turned his attention to blockchains Avalanche and Solana.

Bluntz noted both Avalanche and Solana have identical structures but pointed out that Avalanche wads currently moving "harder and faster."

Bluntz's tweet read, "AVAX is now well and truly playing catch up and outpacing SOL by a mile but both have identical structures but AVAX is moving harder and faster. Good glimpse into the future for what is to come though."

