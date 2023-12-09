Meme Coin Pepe Could Be The Next Dogecoin, Says Popular Crypto Trader: 'Coming Two Months Will Be Electric For Altcoins'

Loading... Loading...

Post the rally in Bitcoin BTC/USD, it's now the turn for altcoins to surge. Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto expert, thinks that Pepe coin PEPE/USD could emerge as the next Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: van de Poppe has anticipated a promising two months for altcoins.

Van de Poppe noted that while Bitcoin remains steady around $43,000, Ethereum is picking up pace. He further projected a thrilling time for altcoins and urged his followers to "enjoy the ride."

"Coming two months are going to be electric for altcoins further," he said.

While discussing layer-2 blockchains Optimism OP/USD and Arbitrum ARB/USD, and meme coin Pepe, van de Poppe speculated that Pepe could potentially emulate Dogecoin’s success. He recommended buying on dips as a strong strategy.

Pepe coin is currently trading at $0.000002.

In his analysis, van de Poppe drew parallels between the trajectory of Optimism and Ethereum ETH/USD.

He advised potential investors to consider an entry between $1.85-$1.935.

He rounded up his outlook by stating that Arbitrum, similar to Optimism, is on Ethereum’s track and is primed to rise to $1.30, setting the stage for a bullish Q1.

Why It Matters: This prediction comes amidst a time of increased interest and investment in altcoins, beyond the dominant Bitcoin. The "buy on dips" strategy could prove beneficial to new and seasoned investors alike.

However, it’s important to note that the crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable. Thus, potential investors should carefully consider their choices and seek professional advice where necessary.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

