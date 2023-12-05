Will Donald Trump, Robert Kennedy And Vivek Ramaswamy Face The Crypto Community At Upcoming Forum?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Stand with Crypto Alliance invited U.S. presidential candidates -- Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy -- to its upcoming forum.

As of now, Ramaswamy has confirmed his attendance at the forum. Whether Trump and Kennedy Jr. will show remains to be seen.

What Happened: The so-called "First Crypto Presidential Forum" is an event designed to provide a platform for political figures to articulate their positions on digital currency and address the crypto and blockchain community.

Stand with Crypto, a non-profit organization advocating for clear cryptocurrency regulations, scheduled the forum for Dec. 11 in New Hampshire.

Other notable political leaders such as former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Representative Dean Phillips will be in attendance.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has also reportedly been invited.

Why It Matters: The event reflects the organization's broader objective of fostering a comprehensive dialogue between political leaders and the crypto community.

The forum will also engage the audience, allowing them to submit questions to the participants.

The cryptocurrency-holding population in the U.S. is estimated at 52 million people. But none of the major candidates so far, except for Ramaswamy, have addressed cryptocurrency in any major way.

Trump once said Bitcoin value was "based on thin air."

Stand with Crypto, supported by over $2 million in donations from more than 80,000 contributors, is at the forefront of rallying the crypto community for regulatory clarity and industry-friendly policies.

