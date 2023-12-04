Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson Holds Bitcoin, Ether, Sushiswap, Uniswap In Her Portfolio

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson revealed on Monday her investment in a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, SushiSwap SUSHI/USD and Uniswap UNI/USD, as she steered the company towards innovative blockchain applications, aiming to revolutionize asset management and democratize access to private markets.

In an interview with Fortune, she also emphasized the distinction between Bitcoin and blockchain, noting the latter’s potential to democratize access to private markets by reducing transactional friction.

This technology could unlock non-traditional asset classes and make existing products like ETFs more efficient.

Bitcoin Spot ETF, A Matter Of Time: Regarding the approval of the first Bitcoin spot ETF, Johnson stated it was in the hands of regulators focused on consumer protection.

She believed a spot ETF would be a more convenient and efficient way for investors to access Bitcoin.

Tokenization And NFTs: Franklin Templeton has seen success with its U.S. money-market fund, which is tokenized and has garnered more than $270 million in inflows.

Johnson saw tokenization as a significant opportunity and anticipated more investment opportunities as the technology matures.

She also mentioned the company's venture into NFTs, highlighting the potential and varied success in this emerging market.

Photo: Fortune Global Forum courtesy Flickr Creative Commons