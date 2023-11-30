Bitcoin Falls Below $37,000 Following PCE Data; Sei, Stacks Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $38,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the key $2,000 mark this morning.
IOTA IOTA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Sei SEI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
The personal consumption expenditure price index in the U.S. came in flat month-over-month in October following a 0.4% increase in September. Annual core PCE inflation eased to 3.5% from 3.7%.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.42 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $37,866 while ETH fell by around 0.7% to $2,041 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
IOTA IOTA/USD
Price: $0.2404
24-hour gain: 38.4%
Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $1.04
24-hour gain: 8.4%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $18.01
24-hour gain: 5.8%
ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $1.63
24-hour gain: 4.3%
Render RNDR/USD
Price: $3.42
24-hour gain: 4.3%
Losers
Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.2379
24-hour drop: 16.8%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.7055
24-hour drop: 11.4%
Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $5.89
24-hour drop: 6.6%
Blur BLUR/USD
Price: $0.4908
24-hour drop: 5.2%
Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.1889
24-hour drop: 4.8%
Read This Next: Kroger, Dell And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.