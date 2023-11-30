Bitcoin Falls Below $37,000 Following PCE Data; Sei, Stacks Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $38,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the key $2,000 mark this morning.

IOTA IOTA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Sei SEI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

The personal consumption expenditure price index in the U.S. came in flat month-over-month in October following a 0.4% increase in September. Annual core PCE inflation eased to 3.5% from 3.7%.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.42 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $37,866 while ETH fell by around 0.7% to $2,041 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

IOTA IOTA/USD

Price: $0.2404

24-hour gain: 38.4%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.04

24-hour gain: 8.4%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $18.01

24-hour gain: 5.8%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $1.63

24-hour gain: 4.3%

Render RNDR/USD

Price: $3.42

24-hour gain: 4.3%

Losers

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.2379

24-hour drop: 16.8%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.7055

24-hour drop: 11.4%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $5.89

24-hour drop: 6.6%

Blur BLUR/USD

Price: $0.4908

24-hour drop: 5.2%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1889

24-hour drop: 4.8%

