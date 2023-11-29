'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin ETF: 'Don't Be Caught Sleeping Like Most Americans'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ on Tuesday expressed his viewpoint on the global economic climate, recommending the purchase of a Bitcoin BTC/USD exchange-traded fund (ETF) as he believes the economy is “slowing to possible depression.”

What Happened: Kiyosaki on X posted, "CARDBOARD BOX INDEX crashing. Shoppers stopped shopping. That means global economy slowing to possible Depression. Treasury and Fed to print trillions in fake dollars to replace shoppers. Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin. Gold price rising. Silver still cheap approx $35 an ounce. Or Buy Bitcoin ETF. Don't be caught sleeping like most Americans. Take action now."

As indicated by financial analysts, Bitcoin supporters are eagerly awaiting the potential approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF. Nine asset management companies, among them industry giants such as BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Valkyrie, are in line for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) green light to issue a spot Bitcoin ETF.

On Monday, in a lighter vein yet with a critical undertone, Kiyosaki took aim at figures in the crypto industry following the FTX saga. “What would Joe Biden look like in an SBF hairstyle? Would you vote for him if Biden had the same hairstylist as SBF Sam Bankman Fried?”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki, who has long championed Bitcoin, reiterated a stance he's maintained for over two decades: "Bad News: been saying the same for 25- years. Don’t be a loser. Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now…. Before it’s too late," he tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Kiyosaki said, “Are we about to celebrate hyperinflation too? I hope not. "

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $38,085.44, up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by 24K-Production on Shutterstock

