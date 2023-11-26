'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Blazing Burn Rate Soars 5,000%, 2.7M Tokens Gone In A Day

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD token burn rate has catapulted by 5,000% in the last 24 hours, leading to the destruction of approximately 2.7 million SHIB tokens, data from Shibburn shows.

What Happened: The act of “burning” involves sending the tokens to a wallet address that is not retrievable, effectively removing them from circulation in hopes of increasing scarcity.

Despite the increase in burn rate, the “Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer” has experienced a slight downturn in the market, with its value dipping by 2%.

Contributing to the positive outlook for Shiba Inu is the ongoing progress of Shibarium, the coin’s layer-2 blockchain solution meant to enhance network capacity and reduce transaction costs. Since its launch in August, Shibarium's total number of transactions cleared the 4 million mark.

Why It Matters: Additionally, the network boasts nearly 1.8 million blocks mined and over 1.2 million individual wallet addresses, reflecting a steady increase in daily transactional activity, now standing at 16.09K daily transactions.



Earlier in the week, a record-breaking 47,872% increase was observed, with over 28 million SHIB tokens incinerated.

While Shiba Inu is notorious for its massive supply ceiling—capped just shy of 1 quadrillion tokens—more than 40% of these have been permanently taken out of circulation through strategic burns.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000082, down 1.58% in the last 24 hours according to Benzinga Pro.

