Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Dogelon Mars Surges 7% To Leave Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust

Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, a doge-themed token project inspired by Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Elon Musk’s ambitions for Mars colonization, has experienced a notable surge of over 7% in the past 24 hours, surpassing the performance of both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, the price of Dogelon Mars (ELON) stood at $0.0000001401, while DOGE and SHIB exhibited slight declines of 0.13% and 0.30%, respectively, over the same period.

The significance of Dogelon Mars lies in its mission to emulate the success of Dogecoin while leveraging Musk’s vision for establishing a human presence on Mars. This unique combination has propelled the project forward, resulting in its recent surge.

Interestingly, the momentum behind Dogelon Mars can also be attributed to the introduction of an NFT collection specifically tailored for the ELONgevity community – a collective of Dogelon Mars and Methuselah Foundation supporters.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: On Oct. 13, the issuance of NFTs for this community was met with overwhelming demand, with the entire supply being minted within a mere 10 minutes, further fueling the surge in interest and value for Dogelon Mars.

The NFT collection has achieved a total volume of 191 ETH. The floor price for these NFTs stands at 0.0035 ETH. Notably, the collection has been listed by 1,288 owners, with around 13% of the owners being unique individuals.

In September, ELON ventured into the world of NFTs generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

Price Action: At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $27,214, up 0.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.